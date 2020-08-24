

The Associated Press





ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish rescue workers have recovered the body of another victim of severe weekend floods that swept along Turkey's Black Sea coast, raising the death toll to seven.

At least nine other people were reported missing. Helicopters hovered above the town of Dereli and the surrounding region in support of the search-and-rescue mission on Monday.

The private DHA new agency reported said the body belonged to a police officer who was riding inside a vehicle that was swept away while heading to the disaster area.

Two other police officers who were in the vehicle already had been confirmed dead. Two more officers and the operator of a a mechanical digger are among the missing.