Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Shane Bouvet, a campaign volunteer, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington. Much attention was paid to a recent poll that suggested Republicans no longer trust the FBI, as it investigates President Donald Trump's Russia ties, the federal police force is now viewed favourably by just 38 per cent of voters of the traditional law-and-order party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 12:05PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.
A White House aide predicts it'll ultimately be released.
Trump overrode Justice Department objections when he permitted the release of a Republican memo alleging an abuse of surveillance powers in the FBI's Russia investigation. But he's blocked the Democratic memo, which tries to counter those allegations.
White House legislative director Marc Short tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "we will be releasing" the memo after Democrats "clean it up."
Rep. Adam Schiff says committee Democrats will meet with the FBI and ensure the revised memo doesn't betray intelligence sources and methods.