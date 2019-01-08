

The Associated Press





The Metropolitan Police is investigating reports about the sighting of a drone near London's Heathrow Airport.

The force said “officers based at Heathrow are currently investigating the reports with colleagues from (the) airport.”

It added it first received the reports at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Heathrow officials said shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday that flight departures have been suspended as a precaution.