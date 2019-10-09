Detroit 16-year-old charged in slaying of her newborn
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:57PM EDT
DETROIT - A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention centre.
Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city's eastside.
The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn's body the following day.