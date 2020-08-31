Diplomat tapped to be PM vows reforms in crisis-hit Lebanon
In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, centre, meets with Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib, right, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, left, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Government via AP)
Zeina Karam and Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 8:00AM EDT
BEIRUT - A Lebanese diplomat has been appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon after winning the backing of major political parties.
President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new government after he secured 90 votes in the 128-member parliament.
Adib told reporters his number one priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.
His appointment comes weeks after a devastating explosion in Beirut and amid a major economic crisis.