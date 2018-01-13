Diplomats discuss possibility of N. Korean art troupe visiting Olympics
In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon during their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. South Korea said Saturday that North Korea proposed that their talks next week address a North Korean art troupe's visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, rather than the participation of the nation's athletes. (Korea Pool via AP)
Youkyung Lee, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 9:50PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- The rival Koreas agreed Saturday that their talks next week will address a North Korean art troupe's visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, rather than the participation of the nation's athletes.
Pyongyang wanted talks on sending its athletes and other officials to the February Olympics to be held at a later date so that Monday's talks can focus primarily on its art troupe's participation in the Games, Seoul's Unification Ministry said. The South agreed to the North's proposal, the ministry said.
Officials from the two Koreas met earlier this week in the border village of Panmunjom, their first talks in more than two years. At that meeting they agreed to hold military talks and send a North Korean delegation of officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others to the Olympics.
Seoul's delegation to Monday's meeting at Panmunjom will include an official from the Culture Ministry, the head of the Korean Symphony Orchestra and its art director and an official from Unification Ministry, the ministry said.
They will meet a delegation from Pyongyang headed by the director of the Arts and Performance Bureau of the Culture Ministry. A conductor and two other officials from a North Korean orchestra will also be part of the delegation.
Seoul's Unification Ministry said it asked Pyongyang to promptly respond on when further talks can be held to discuss details of sending North Korean athletes and other officials to the Games. The delegation is expected to include 400-500 people.
Separately, the International Olympic Committee has proposed a meeting on Jan. 20 at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, involving the rival Koreas to discuss North Korea's participation in Pyeongchang.