

The Associated Press





Hurricane Dorian remains powerful and destructive as it hovers over Grand Bahama island - but is showing signs of slight weakening.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 2 p.m. EDT Monday that the Category 4 storm's maximum sustained winds fell to 150 mph (240 kph) - down from 155 mph (250 kph) earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (297 kph) and gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

The storm continued to creep westward at 1 mph (2 kph). Its centre was located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama island. It was about 105 miles (170 kilometres) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The centre said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.