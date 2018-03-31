Driver dies, 18 injured as bus hits truck on German highway
Rescuers stand next to a bus that crashed on highway A3 near Aschaffenburg, Germany, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Police in Germany say a bus driver has been killed and more than a dozen other people were injured when the bus drove into a truck on the Bavarian highway. German news agency dpa reports that police said about 50 people were on the Belgian bus at the time of the accident on the A3 highway near Aschaffenburg. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 6:46AM EDT
BERLIN -- Police in Germany say a bus driver has been killed and 18 other people were injured when the bus drove into a truck on a Bavarian highway.
German news agency dpa reports that police said about 50 people were on the Belgian bus at the time of the accident on the A3 highway near Aschaffenburg early Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear where the bus was heading.
The bus driver apparently noticed too late that a truck loaded with glass was travelling slowly in front of him and drove into it. Police say 18 people were injured, three of them seriously. The truck driver was unhurt.