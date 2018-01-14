Driver goes airborne, slams car into 2nd floor of Calif. office
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 5:41PM EST
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.
Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a centre divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.
The sedan's front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.
Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.
Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.
Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.