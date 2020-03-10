

The Associated Press





BOGOR, Indonesia - King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has apologized for his country's aggression during its colonial rule of Indonesia and formally recognized the Southeast Asian country's independence date, in his first state visit to the former Dutch colony.

The king's apology was conveyed Tuesday after he and Queen Maxima were hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, at an official ceremony in Jakarta.

The Netherlands did not initially apologize for its 350 years of colonial rule and aggression until 2013, when the Dutch ambassador expressed remorse for a series of massacres carried out by the Dutch military to crush resistance against colonial rule in Java and Sulawesi islands after Indonesia's 1945 declaration of independence.