Duterte cancels $300M purchase of Canadian-made helicopters
A Bell 412 helicopter flown by Bahrain Police Aviation is seen in a handout image from Bell Helicopter. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said his country's planned purchased of the Canadian-made chopper will be scrapped after the Trudeau government said it was reviewing the sale.
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 9:19AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 9, 2018 9:20AM EST
MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine president has ordered the cancellation of a deal to buy 16 helicopters from Canada and says purchases of U.S. arms should also be stopped because of too many imposed conditions, although he says he still supports U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Rodrigo Duterte's order, issued in a news conference today, came after the Canadian government decided to review the $300-million helicopter deal due to concerns the Philippine military might use the utility helicopters in counterinsurgency assaults.
Duterte says, "I want to tell the armed forces to cut the deal, don't proceed with it and somehow we will look for another supplier."
Duterte did not elaborate on why he wants purchases of U.S. arms to be stopped.