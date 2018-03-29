Egyptian media say election turnout was around 40 per cent
In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attends a military ceremony in the courtyard at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, a clearly furious el-Sissi gave a thinly veiled but stern warning to opposition politicians calling for a boycott of presidential elections in March, saying he would die first before allowing anyone to mess with the country's security. El-Sissi spoke a day after a coalition of opposition parties and public figures described the vote as a farce. (Charles Platiau, Pool via AP, File)
CAIRO -- Egypt's pro-government media say preliminary results of this week's presidential election show a landslide win for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who faced no serious challenge, and a turnout hovering around 40 per cent.
Vote counting began after polls closed late Wednesday, wrapping up three days of voting. Official results are expected on April 2.
Of the 59.7 million registered voters, the Al Masry Al Youm daily said Thursday that around 25 million cast their ballots. Another daily, Al Youm Al Sabea, said some 23 million voted.
Egyptian authorities went to great lengths to bolster turnout in a bid to give the election legitimacy.
El-Sissi's only opponent was a little-known politician who made no effort to challenge him. Several other presidential hopefuls were arrested or withdrew from the race under pressure.