Embattled Jordan PM summoned by king over mass protests
Jordanian riot police and security forces scuffle with protesters during a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's office in the capital Amman early Monday, June 4, 2018. Thousands of Jordanians protested against a planned tax increase for a fourth straight day Sunday, marching toward the office of the prime minister and demanding his resignation. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 7:39AM EDT
AMMAN, Jordan -- An official website says Jordan's embattled prime minister is heading to a meeting with King Abdullah II, in the wake of the largest anti-government protests in the kingdom since 2011.
Thousands have filled the streets of the kingdom in recent days to protest planned tax increases and have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Hani Mulki.
The Hala Akhbar site, linked to Jordan's military, says Mulki was on his way to the palace Monday.
The summoning of Mulki by the monarch has fueled speculation he might be asked to resign. It's unclear if his departure would suffice to defuse growing public anger over a series of austerity measures.
The king, who has final say on all policy issues, has frequently disbanded governments to manage crises of public confidence.