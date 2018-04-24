Empire State Building lights go dark for Toronto victims
Police sweep Yonge Street the day after a driver drove a rented van down sidewalks Monday afternoon, striking pedestrians in his path in Toronto, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 10:25PM EDT
New York's Empire State Building has gone dark to honour the victims of the deadly van attack in Toronto.
The lights atop the world famous tower in midtown Manhattan were darkened on Tuesday night.
A van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.
The driver, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.