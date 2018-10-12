EU official sees room for Brexit breakthrough next week
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 7:26AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger says he sees room for a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations next week when leaders from the 27 EU nations meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Oettinger confirmed reports that progress was being made on the divisive issue of the border on the island of Ireland and said Friday that "It does appear possible there will be a breakthrough."
He insisted that "certainly the way to do this is being prepared this week and most likely will be presented next week."
EU leaders have a two-day summit starting Wednesday.
There were reports overnight in London that a deal on the border, the last missing piece of a withdrawal agreement, was close.