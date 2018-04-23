EU trade deal with Mexico seen as signal to US
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a tough message to U.S. President Donald Trump and insist that the 28-nation bloc must be fully exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs and is ready to hit back with retaliatory measures as of next month if necessary. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 11:57AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- The European Union says a sweeping new trade deal with Mexico is a signal to the rest of the world -- including the Trump administration.
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malstrom said Monday that the preliminary deal, agreed on Saturday and to be finalized this year, is a "powerful signal to the whole world."
She said it shows that "with increasing protectionism in certain parts of the world, many of us do believe good trade agreements can be made ... to the benefit of consumers and companies."
The deal comes as Trump's America-first policies have thrown U.S.-Mexico trade into uncertainty and stalled efforts for a U.S.-EU trade deal.
The EU-Mexico deal removes tariffs on cheese, chocolate, pasta and other foods. It updates and expands a two-decade-old agreement to include financial services and online commerce, among other sectors.