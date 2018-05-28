EU wants new Venezuela elections, prepares more sanctions
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Venezuela's election officials say the socialist leader won a second six-year term, while his main rivals are disputing the legitimacy of the vote and calling for a new election. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 7:05AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- European Union foreign ministers are calling for new presidential elections in Venezuela and are preparing more targeted sanctions against those close to President Nicolas Maduro.
The EU has said that elections over a week ago were fatally flawed and wants to see them redone "in accordance with internationally recognized democratic standards."
Maduro won a second, six-year term in Sunday's election which his closest challenger called illegitimate and Venezuela's leading opposition parties boycotted as fraudulent.
The EU foreign ministers said Monday they will "act swiftly" to impose more sanctions against Venezuelan authorities but which will not hurt the Venezuelan people.