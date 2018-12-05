European authorities launch crackdown on Italian mob
Federico Cafiero De Raho, Italy's Anti-Mafia and Anti-terrorism national prosecutor, arrives for a press conference to comment on Operation Pollino with raids in four countries targeting the Calabria mafia, at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Authorities are conducting coordinated raids in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in a crackdown on the Italian mafia. German federal police said in a statement Wednesday that there had been multiple arrests in the early morning raids on premises linked to the 'ndrangheta, a southern Italy-based organized crime group. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:53AM EST
BERLIN -- Authorities are conducting co-ordinated raids in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in a crackdown on the Italian mafia.
German federal police said in a statement Wednesday that there had been multiple arrests in the early morning raids on premises linked to the 'ndrangheta, a southern Italy-based organized crime group.
In Germany the focus was on the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands and Belgium, and Bavaria to the south.
Police say the operation is being co-ordinated by Eurojust, a European unit established to fight cross-border organized crime
Further details were not immediately available but a news conference was scheduled for later in the day in The Hague.