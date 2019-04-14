

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Many users are reporting difficulty accessing Facebook and some of the company's other services, including, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The outages were first reported early Sunday morning. As of 8 a.m., all three remained down.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the outage, with WhatsApp, #FacebookDown and #instagramdown making up the top three trending terms on Twitter both in Toronto and worldwide early Sunday.

There is no word from Facebook on when the outage will be resolved.

The outage comes about a month after a similar widespread outage shut down Facebook’s services.