

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Facebook and several of its other services appear to be back up and running after a disruption that lasted around two-and-a-half hours Sunday.

Throngs of users reported difficulty accessing Facebook and some of the company's other services, including, Instagram and WhatsApp early Sunday.

The outages were first reported at around 6:30 a.m. As of 9 a.m., all three were back up and running.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the outage, with WhatsApp, #FacebookDown and #instagramdown making up the top three trending terms on Twitter both in Toronto and worldwide early Sunday.

There is no word from Facebook on what caused the problem.

The massive outage comes about a month after a similar widespread outage shut down Facebook’s services.