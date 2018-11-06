

The Associated Press





LUMBERTON, N.C. - The FBI has joined the search for a 13-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park .

News outlets report an FBI release says investigators were following nearly 50 leads in the disappearance of Hania Noelia Aguilar. Lumberton police Chief Michael McNeill has said a witness saw a man grab Hania Monday morning.

Family members say the eighth grader went outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say the man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off.