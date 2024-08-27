Feds file new indictment in Donald Trump Jan. 6 case
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2024 4:35PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Donald Trump that keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents.
The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump's interactions with the Justice Department, an area for which the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution.