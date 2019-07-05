Feds want to seize $12.6 billion in drug money from 'El Chapo'
In this Sept. 18, 2008, file photo, cash seized by Mexico's Army, which according to the Defense Department was seized on Sept. 14 from the Sinaloa drug cartel and is displayed to the press in Mexico City. Federal authorities have said they want to go after an estimated $14 billion fortune for the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, who was head of the cartel. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:49PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors want to recover $12.6 billion in drug money they say was generated by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn asked a judge Friday to order Joaquin Guzman to forfeit that massive sum.
They called the amount a “conservative” estimate of the cash Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel earned distributing cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.
Prosecutors pointed to weeks of testimony from drug suppliers who described the lucrative narcotics enterprise during Guzman's trial.
They said the laundered proceeds covered payroll and the purchase of planes, submarines and other vehicles.
Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. He faces life in prison.