Female priests now outnumber male ones in Church of Sweden
Rev. Elisabeth Oberg Hansen, right, of the Church of Sweden smiles to her student Rikard Kjellman as he puts on his clergy robes for the first time, ahead of his first sermon in Stockholm, Thursday, July 23, 2020. For the first time ever, there are more female than male priests inside the Church of Sweden, according to numbers released this month, a sign that gender equality has made huge strides since the first woman was ordained in Sweden in 1960. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
David Keyton, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 8:03AM EDT
STOCKHOLM - The Church of Sweden now has more female than male priests for the first time, a sign of huge strides for gender equality since the starting allowing women to be ordained in 1960.
Numbers released this month show the Lutheran institution counts 1,533 women serving as priests and 1,527 men.
Its archbishop and several bishops are also women.
Several women priests say that while they are pleased to have parity, they also are a bit worried that men will make up a shrinking share of the clergy ranks and congregants in the pews the way things are currently going.