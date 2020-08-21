

Omer Farooq, The Associated Press





HYDERABAD, India - A massive fire in a government-run hydroelectric plant has killed nine workers in southern India.

The Telangana state power minister says rescuers have recovered the bodies of all nine workers trapped in the plant when the fire erupted Thursday night.

He says 30 workers were inside the plant in Srisailam, and 15 left through a tunnel and six others were taken out by rescuers.

The cause of the fire hasn't been established.

News 18 TV channel says the fire caused an explosion in one of the six generating units at the plant.

Smoke from the blaze engulfed all six units, hampering rescue operations.

Fire engines took several hours to extinguish the blaze.