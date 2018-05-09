

The Associated Press





SAO PAULO - Brazilian firefighters found more human remains Wednesday in the rubble of a downtown building occupied by squatters that caught fire and collapsed in Sao Paulo last week.

The remains were in the process of being identified, the Public Security Department said. It was not yet clear if they belonged to a third victim.

The remains of two other people were found earlier. One body was that of a man who fell into the blaze as the building collapsed Friday only seconds before he could be rescued.

Other remains were found Tuesday. Firefighters initially said they appeared to be those of a child, but the Public Security Department later said the medical examiner's preliminary assessment was that the bone fragments belonged to an adult.

Meanwhile, the relative of a man who was missing and feared dead has told authorities the man is alive and merely in another part of Brazil, the department reported.

That left six people listed as missing - some of whose remains could be among those found this week but not yet identified.