

The Associated Press





ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Police say five people have been killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths Thursday at a news conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said that there were “several fatalities and several people in the hospital.”

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody.