Five people shot dead at offices of Maryland newspaper
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:02PM EDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Police say five people have been killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper.
Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths Thursday at a news conference.
Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said that there were “several fatalities and several people in the hospital.”
Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police says the building is now secure and a suspect had been taken into custody.