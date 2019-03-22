

UPDATE: A flight attendant just released from the custody of U.S. immigration authorities after more than a month of detention says her release feels "incredible."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it released Selene Saavedra Roman on Friday evening from a Conroe, Texas, detention centre.

In a statement issued through a spokesman, Saavedra Roman said that when she left the detention centre, "I cried and hugged my husband and never wanted to let go."

She expressed gratitude for those who argued for her release, saying "it fills my heart."

Roman's attorney, Belinda Martinez Arroyo, said Mesa Airlines had mistakenly reassured the enrollee in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that she could work a flight to Mexico, but Saavedra Roman was detained Feb. 12 upon her return to Houston.

Previous story follows:

HOUSTON - A flight attendant who travelled to Mexico for work while enrolled in a program for immigrants brought to the United States as children was detained on her way back by U.S. immigration authorities but said Friday she was being released, her attorney said.

Selene Saavedra Roman, a 28-year-old originally from Peru who is married to an American citizen, was assigned an international flight and raised concerns about whether she could go because of her immigration status, said Belinda Arroyo, her lawyer.

Mesa Airlines mistakenly assured her she would be fine, but Saavedra Roman was stopped by U.S. authorities on her return to Houston Feb. 12 and sent to an immigration detention facility, Arroyo said.

She has been detained ever since. But soon after her husband, Arroyo, the airline and flight attendants' association publicly demanded her release, Saavedra Roman called to tell him she was getting out.

“She was crying and she said, 'please come get me,' ” her husband, David Watkins, told reporters.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency was looking into her status at a Texas detention facility. Earlier, the agency said Saavedra Roman didn't have a valid document to enter the country and was being detained while going through immigration court proceedings.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services - the agency tasked with overseeing the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA - declined to discuss the case. But the agency says on its website that those who travel outside the country without a special document allowing them to do so are no longer covered by the program.

The agency no longer issues the document to the program's enrollees, according to the website.

The Trump administration sought to end the Obama-era program but was blocked by litigation. New applications have been halted, but renewals continue for hundreds of thousands of immigrants already enrolled.

In a joint statement with the Association of Flight Attendants, Mesa chief executive Jonathan Ornstein apologized to Saavedra Roman and asked U.S. authorities to release her, arguing it was unfair to continually detain someone “over something that is nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding.”

“She should have never been advised that she could travel,” Arroyo said. “It was a big mistake.”

Saavedra Roman - who is scheduled to appear before an immigration judge in April - was brought to the country as a young child and attended Texas A&M University, where she met her husband.

Watkins said he wasn't initially worried about her assignment because they already obtained approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to apply for her green card as the wife of an American citizen. She has no criminal record and has long paid her taxes, he said, and she checked with her employer before the trip.

Then she was detained. He could only visit her once a week, and then, he could only see her through thick glass. She sounded hopeless, he said.

“I told her, 'Even if you get deported to Peru, I'll just go with you,' ” he said to reporters. “Regardless of whatever happens in the future, I am not giving up. I am going to keep fighting.”