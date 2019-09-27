Former U.S. diplomat Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69
In this July 2, 2007 file photo, former CIA officer Valerie Plame, left, and her husband, former ambassador Joseph Wilson, arrive for a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington in this July 14, 2006, file photo. Wilson, the diplomat who disputed pre-war intelligence on Iraq and endured retribution, has died. He was 69. Valerie Plame confirmed in a text message that Wilson died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, of organ failure in Santa Fe, N.M. She called him a patriot with the heart of a lion. Wilson's denial of pre-war intelligence under the administration of President George W. Bush touched off retribution against Plame and a criminal cover-up. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:43PM EDT
SANTA FE, N.M. - The former ambassador who disputed U.S. intelligence on Iraq that was used to justify going to war has died. Joseph Wilson was 69.
Wilson's ex-wife Valerie Plame confirmed in a text message that Wilson died Friday of organ failure in Santa Fe. She called him a “patriot” with “the heart of a lion.”
Wilson travelled to Niger to investigate allegations Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein tried to purchase uranium and later alleged that the administration of President George W. Bush twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq to justify war.
Subsequently, Plame's identity as a CIA operative was leaked in a scandal that led to the conviction of vice-presidential aide Scooter B. Libby for lying to investigators and justice obstruction.
President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.