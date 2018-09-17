Foundation being set up for victims of gas explosions in Massachusetts
Multiple fire trucks from surrounding communities arrive Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass., responding to a series of gas explosions and fires triggered by a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in several communities north of Boston. (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 3:43PM EDT
LAWRENCE, Mass. -- A relief fund will be established to help Massachusetts residents whose lives were disrupted by a series of natural gas fires and explosions.
The announcement was made Monday by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and leaders of the three affected communities. Baker says the hope is to have the foundation running by the end of the week.
The foundation will be in addition to the payments from Columbia Gas, the utility that serves Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and payouts from insurance companies.
Meanwhile, Columbia Gas continued to process claims and hand out gift cards to address the immediate needs of residents, such as groceries.
A company spokeswoman says that 500 claims were processed Sunday and that 750 more are expected Monday.
One person died and about 25 were injured in the explosions last week.