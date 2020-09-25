

The Associated Press





PARIS - French authorities say seven people are in custody after a stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, including the suspected assailant.

Counterterrorism authorities are investigating what authorities called an Islamic extremist attack linked to Charlie Hebdo, which lost 12 employees in an al-Qaida attack in 2015.

The weekly has repeatedly published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that outraged Muslim militants.

Two people were wounded in Friday's attack.