France readies for massive transport strike Thursday
In this photo taken Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, Gilles Pierre, left, a metro driver for the Paris public transport company RATP, and Vincent Le Faucheur, 23, a train traffic controller for the national railway company SNCF pose at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transport strikes Thursday, disrupting trains, buses and airlines, protesting against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 7:51AM EST
PARIS -- France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transport strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. The strike will disrupt train, buses and airline services.
In Paris, where workers' unions are planning a march on Thursday, police warned Wednesday of possible violence and damages and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the way to close. Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees avenue, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.
The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be cancelled. International train lines will be affected, too.
Air France said about 30% of its domestic flights will be cancelled.