French leader marks Lebanon centennial ahead of gov't talks
French President Emmanuel Macron plants a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour Loubnan in Jaj, near Beirut, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron returned to Lebanon on Monday, a country in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, for a two-day visit and a schedule packed with events and political talks aimed at charting a way out for the country. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)
Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:12AM EDT
BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron has planted a cedar tree in a forest in Lebanon ahead of talks with Lebanese officials on ways to help the tiny country get out of its worst economic and financial crisis and the aftermath of a blast last month that left thousands dead or wounded.
Hours before Macron arrived in Beirut late Monday, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany was appointed by the president to form a new government, after he secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament.
France and the international community have said they will not help Lebanon unless it implements reforms to fight widespread corruption and mismanagement.