French police say 2 killed, about a dozen wounded in supermarket hostage-taking
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 8:44AM EDT
PARIS -- French national police say two people have been killed and about a dozen wounded in a shooting and hostage-taking in a super market in southern France.
A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that it is unclear whether there are still hostages inside the market in the town of Trebes.
The spokesman said a police operation to apprehend the assailant is still under way. The spokesman was not authorized to be publicly named.
The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.