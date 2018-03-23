

The Associated Press





PARIS -- French national police say two people have been killed and about a dozen wounded in a shooting and hostage-taking in a super market in southern France.

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that it is unclear whether there are still hostages inside the market in the town of Trebes.

The spokesman said a police operation to apprehend the assailant is still under way. The spokesman was not authorized to be publicly named.

The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.