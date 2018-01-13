Frustrations, tragedy mount for California town ravaged by mudslide
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows firefighters making secondary searches on homes damaged and destroyed by deadly rain and mudflow in Montecito, Calif., Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Dozens of homes were swept away or heavily damaged and several people were killed Tuesday, Jan. 9, as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a the gigantic Thomas wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)
Krysta Fauria and Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 6:34AM EST
MONTECITO, Calif. -- Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.
Most of the people of Montecito are now under orders to stay out of town for two weeks.
And search-and-rescue workers found the 18th person killed in the disaster, an 87-year-old man discovered Friday in his home.
Other crews toiled to clean up the massive wreckage of the slide and to repair power, water and gas lines.
The order to stay away was another difficult turn for those living in the Southern California town that has been subject to repeated evacuation orders in recent weeks, first because of a monster wildfire last month, then because of downpours and mudslides.