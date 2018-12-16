

The Associated Press





PARIS -- A memorial is being held at a square in the eastern French city of Strasbourg to remember the four people who were shot dead and the dozen who were wounded by a gunman several days ago.

The gathering Sunday morning was in Kleber Square by the city's famed Christmas market, near where the gunman opened fire Tuesday evening.

French authorities launched a massive manhunt after the attack that ended Thursday night when the main suspect, Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed in a shootout with police in the city neighbourhood where he grew up.

