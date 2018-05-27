George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine
In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 8:53PM EDT
BIDDEFORD, Maine - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.
Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.
Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.
A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.
The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.
Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.