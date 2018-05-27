

The Associated Press





BIDDEFORD, Maine - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.

Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.