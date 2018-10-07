German police shut down neo-Nazi concert after violence, injuries
In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo Police officers search a visitor of a far right rock concert in Aploda, Germany. Slogan on the shirt reads 'guaranteed indexed'. (Sebastian Haak/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 7:09AM EDT
BERLIN -- German police have ended a far-right concert early after eight officers were slightly injured by neo-Nazis throwing bottles and rocks at them.
The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that some 800 neo-Nazis attended the concert late Saturday in the eastern German town of Apolda, while around 500 people came for a counter-protest holding vigils and attending a late-night church service.
Police officers had to use pepper spray and batons when some neo-Nazis tried to break through police barriers.
The eastern state of Thuringia has long been a centre for neo-Nazi concerts. Efforts to ban the concert didn't succeed because the concert's organizers simply moved to another venue after they were blocked from using their initial site.