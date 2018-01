The Associated Press





BERLIN -- German and French lawmakers approved a joint resolution Monday stressing the need for closer co-operation as the two nations mark the 55th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee friendship treaty.

At a special German parliamentary session in Berlin, French National Assembly President Francois de Rugy told lawmakers that multilateralism "is the secret of success of Europe."

"Strengthening of the co-operation between our two countries is a precondition for strengthening Europe," he said.

The 1963 Elysee treaty marked the post-World War II reconciliation between France and Germany. In approving the joint Franco-German resolution acknowledging the treaty's importance, German lawmakers called for a new accord to "deepen" the partnership.

Later in the day, German lawmakers led by Bundestag speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble participated in a French parliament session in Paris.

Schaeuble said in a speech to French lawmakers at the National Assembly that "the Franco-German co-operation is a success story."

"Neither Germany nor France have a future without Europe," Schaeuble insisted in a speech delivered entirely in French.

German and French lawmakers decided to pass the resolution asking their governments to "adapt the founding principles of the Elysee Treaty" to meet the new challenges of globalization, he said.

Schaeuble listed world migration, "the dangers of international terrorism," armed conflicts at Europe's external borders, pressure from authoritarian regimes and separatist aspirations and the evolution of international financial markets as among those challenges.

French lawmakers then voted 133-12, with two abstentions, to approve the resolution passed by their German counterparts earlier.