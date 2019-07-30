Germany: motive in fatal train pushing still a mystery
Police officers and rescue workers recover a body under an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 29, 2019. An 8-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt's main station on Monday after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks. The mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:41AM EDT
BERLIN -- German prosecutors are still trying to determine the motives of a man suspected of pushing an 8-year-old boy and his mother in front of a train at Frankfurt's main station. The boy suffered fatal injuries.
News agency dpa reported that Frankfurt prosecutors said Tuesday the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean citizen, hasn't yet given any information on a possible motive.
Police have said that the man apparently tried unsuccessfully to push a third person onto the track before fleeing the scene Monday, and that there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims. He was chased by passers-by and arrested near the station.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer planned to meet the heads of German security authorities in Berlin later Tuesday following the incident.