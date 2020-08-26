

Kirsten Grieshaber and Frank Jordans, The Associated Press





BERLIN - Germany's health minister says the country will end mandatory virus tests for travellers returning from high-risk areas and refocus its testing strategy on people with symptoms or possibly exposure to COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday that over the summer vacation months Germany nearly doubled its checks for the virus, to 900,000 tests per week.

Travelers returning from virus risk areas, which include most countries outside the European Union, will in the future be required to go into mandatory quarantines for at least five days before taking a test, which may no longer be free unless ordered by a doctor.

Separately, authorities in Berlin banned several weekend protests by groups opposed to pandemic-related restrictions.