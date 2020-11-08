Global coronavirus case total tops 50 million
A volunteer serves food and drinks to a homeless man in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. As the Italian government placed four regions, including hard-hit Lombardy, into effective lockdown for two weeks because infections and hospital saturation levels were rising fast, canteens and shelters for homeless people had to be shut down, leaving them with nowhere to get a meal. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 6:39PM EST
BOSTON - The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began.
Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday.
There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started.
The U.S., with about 4% of the world's population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.
The country has had more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.
Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the U.S., as they are in many countries.
The U.S. reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the university.