Greenpeace activists crash 'Superman' drone into French nuclear plant
In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character Superman crashes into a wall of the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group says the drone was harmless but the action showed the lack of security in nuclear installations in France, which is heavily dependent on atomic power. (Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 10:49AM EDT
PARIS -- Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft - a drone and a tiny radio-controlled plane - into a French nuclear plant to highlight the lack of security around the facility.
The drone, which was decorated like a miniature Superman, slammed into the tower in Bugey, 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the eastern city of Lyon, according to a Greenpeace video Tuesday.
A short time later, the group released a video showing a small remote-controlled plane heading to a crash at the same wall.
The environmental group says the aircraft were harmless but showed the lax nuclear security in France, which uses atomic power for about 75 per cent of its energy needs.
Last week 19 Greenpeace activists were handed suspended sentences for breaking into another nuclear plant in November 2017.
Électricité de France, which operates the plant, tweeted a response to the incident on Tuesday:
EDF condemns the drone flyover of nuclear power plant @EDFBugey . This violation of the Defence Code shall give rise to the lodging of a formal complaint. Our fuel buildings are designed to withstand external threats. A drone flyover does not present a threat to #nuclear safety.— EDF Officiel (@EDFofficiel) July 3, 2018