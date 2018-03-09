Gunman, 3 hostages found dead at veterans home in California
Law enforcement members stage at the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home in California. (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP)
Ellen Knickmeyer And Janie Har, The Associated Press
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol confirms a gunman and three women were found dead hours after he took them hostage inside a veterans home in California.
Chief Chris Childs says officers entered the room where the hostages were being around 6 p.m. Friday.
He says they were all found dead inside a room in the veterans home.
Childs says a bomb-sniffing dog had alerted on the suspect's car but no bombs were found in the vehicle. He says there is "no threat to public safety."
A U.S. official had earlier confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press.