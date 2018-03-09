

Ellen Knickmeyer And Janie Har, The Associated Press





YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol confirms a gunman and three women were found dead hours after he took them hostage inside a veterans home in California.

Chief Chris Childs says officers entered the room where the hostages were being around 6 p.m. Friday.

He says they were all found dead inside a room in the veterans home.

Childs says a bomb-sniffing dog had alerted on the suspect's car but no bombs were found in the vehicle. He says there is "no threat to public safety."

A U.S. official had earlier confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press.