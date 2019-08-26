

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - Authorities in northern Mexico say three girls and a man have been shot dead in the border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Chihuahua state prosecutors say the killings took place early Sunday in a sparsely populated area toward the city's southeastern edge.

A Monday statement said a man who was violently forced into a vehicle was later found dead.

Prosecutors did not explain how the girls came to be shot and said the motive was under investigation.

The victims were identified as three girls ages 4, 13 and 14, and a 25-year-old man. They shared common surnames, and Mexican media reports said the girls were sisters and the man was their uncle.

Prosecutors said 114 bullet casings, including some fired by assault rifles, were found at the scene.