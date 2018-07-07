

The Associated Press





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The Haitian government suspended a fuel price hike Saturday hours after demonstrators attacked a Best Western Premiere hotel in one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods of the capital.

Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant had originally said the country needed to raise prices to balance the budget and gave no indication he would back down.

But his administration appeared to backtrack after protests broke out around the capital.

A journalist from The Associated Press reported seeing several hundred rioters hurling rocks and breaking windows at the Best Western hotel around 10 a.m. local time Saturday, forcing hotel guests in the neighbourhood of Petion-Ville to remain inside.

Security manned the building, but rioters shattered the main entrance before moving to another hotel.

No injuries or deaths were reported during the latest incidents, but at least three people were killed in unrest a day prior. Protesters tried at one point to set a gas station on fire but were held off by police.

The demonstrations began after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry issued a joint statement announcing an increase of 38 per cent to 51 per cent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene.