

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in critical condition after a head-on collision in Alliston this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Concession 5 and Side Road 25 at around 8:30 a.m.

Ornge confirms an 18-year-old woman was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and a man in his 20s was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Both the man and woman sustained life-threatening injuries.