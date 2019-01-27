Head-on crash in Alliston sends 2 people to hospital in critical condition
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:12AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:29AM EST
Two people are in critical condition after a head-on collision in Alliston this morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Concession 5 and Side Road 25 at around 8:30 a.m.
Ornge confirms an 18-year-old woman was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and a man in his 20s was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.
Both the man and woman sustained life-threatening injuries.