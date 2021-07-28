Home of another investigative journalist in Russia raided
Police at the scene at the apartment block, where Roman Dobrokhotov, the chief editor of The Insider lives, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 . Police in Russia raided the home of the chief editor of an investigative media outlet that was recently designated as a “foreign agent,” the latest step by authorities to raise pressure on independent media ahead of the country's September parliamentary election. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Share:
Daria Litvinova, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 7:34AM EDT
MOSCOW - Police in Russia have raided the home of chief editor of an investigative news site that was recently designated as a "foreign agent."
The Insider chief editor Roman Dobrokhotov tweeted Wednesday morning that "police are knocking" on the door of his apartment.
A legal aid group that monitors political arrests said the editor's wife had called the group's hotline and reported a police raid. Russia's independent media have faced increased government pressure before the country's September parliamentary election.
The voting is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin's efforts to cement his rule before a 2024 presidential election.