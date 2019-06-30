Hong Kong readies for more protests on handover anniversary
Students of the Education University of Hong Kong lay flowers in tribute to a woman who supported the rally against the extradition law jumped to her death a day earlier in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Opponents of a proposed extradition law plan a protest Monday as Hong Kong marks the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, and police said they were taking steps to prevent the possible disruption of a flag-raising ceremony. (AP Photo/Nadia Lam)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:16AM EDT
HONG KONG -- Thousands of people have rallied in support of the Hong Kong police as the semi-autonomous territory readies for another day of protests on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to China.
The large crowd filled a park in front of the legislature Sunday and chanted "Thank you" to the police, who have been criticized for using tear gas and rubber bullets during clashes with demonstrators that left dozens injured on June 12.
Nearby, police have erected tall barriers and shut off access to a harbour-front square ahead of an annual flag-raising Monday morning that protesters have said they would disrupt. The ceremony marks the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997.
A major protest march is planned for Monday afternoon.