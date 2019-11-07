Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks during an protest before their graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 10:42PM EST
HONG KONG - A hospital official says a Hong Kong university student who fell off a carpark building after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters has died.
Although the cause of his fall early Monday has not been determined, the death of the 22-year-old is expected to deepen anger against police, who have been accused of heavy-handed tactics since protests demanding democratic reforms started in June.
A hospital official, identified only as Chow, sad the youth died Friday morning but couldn't give further details.
The fatality was rare in the five months of unrest gripping the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. There have been previous reports of deaths by suicide, and a man fell to his death while hanging pro-democracy banners on a building.